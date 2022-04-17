ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police searching for multiple suspects in shooting that killed 2 juveniles and injured several others, officials say

By Michelle Watson, Tina Burnside, Ramishah Maruf, Keith Allen, CNN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive search effort for several suspects is underway in Pittsburgh after an early morning shooting on Sunday killed two young people and injured several others, officials said at a news conference. The shootings happened around 12:30 a.m. in the East Allegheny neighborhood and stemmed from a large party...

