ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Calorie counting doesn’t always add up

By Eva Wiseman
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEzlW_0fBgBI5y00

How putting calories on menus has become the week’s burning issue

It’s been a week since the labelling of calories on restaurant menus was made mandatory in England, and what a week. What a week! The first day saw diners gazing into the menus as if deep lakes or mirrors, their eyes finally focusing on these new codes, printed jauntily under the chips. Some tried texting the numbers, only to receive error messages or adverts from sim-card manufacturers. Some worried they were new prices, under Brexit. Some assumed they were star ratings from previous customers, the carbonara performing particularly well, the carrot sticks abominable. As the week continued, its days unfolding like a picnic blanket, the British public found itself changing.

On day two, people picked up their menus tentatively, as if boobytrapped. The cryptic numbers, they’d learned, in a series of hurriedly called town meetings and late night WhatsApp conversations, were a cipher – the higher numbers were bad and caused death, while the lower numbers were righteous and good, though may lead to occasional headaches in the afternoon. But still, people were drawn to the foods their bodies told them they wanted – the baguettes, the croquettes with the internal cheese that burns the tongue in a way that’s fabulous, the large plate of meat with a shaving of parsley and an exquisitely carved garnish of carrot in the shape of a duck. It was a confusing day, and that night they slept badly in sheets of guilt, their dreams taking the form of deathly pastas and puddings that burned.

Day three began at dawn. A number of people had gathered to get to the bottom of this “calorie labelling”, and they were doing this by travelling around their cities to interrogate as many meals as possible – they took breakfast, elevenses, brunch, lunch, dinner, tea and supper, noting the calories in a little notebook with integral penholder. Elsewhere, people were taking it in turns to stare into the eye of a Five Guys cheeseburger and whisper appalling things. Bad foods needed to be punished – men took it in turns with the spade, digging a pit in the softer mud beside the river, and one by one people arrived to throw in the lunches they didn’t eat, muttering curses, first upon the foods, which came together in a bright and oily stew, and then upon themselves, for wanting them. How weak they were, how lazy. Having purged, they queued on the shore for a simple kale caesar salad, and shared such tips as: did you know, it uses more calories to eat a stick of celery than it does to stand very still in a storm of your own making? Did you know, breakfast is the most important meal of the day? Did you know that?

There was an air of excitement as day four began… Something was happening. Obesity was receding before their very eyes as men and women were choosing health! Shedding layers of ignorance and incompetence as if cardigans, they moved forwards as one with joy and a certain lightness of head that could be pleasurable at times, a reminder of their hard work. Through hunger they marched, batting whingers out of the way, those who shouted things like, “Exacerbating situations of people with disordered eating!” and “Outdated calculations don’t consider people’s age, size or activity levels!” and “Calories tell you nothing about a food!” and “Everyone processes food differently!” It was sad, but some people couldn’t be helped, that’s nature.

On day five, one third of England’s restaurants closed down, some making statements, such as: “We at Humperdink’s Family Steakhouse, est 1974, have become aware of the errors of our ways,” others sharing rumours of staff being told to take large bites out of muffins in order to reduce their calorie content. Whistleblowers reported that the staff members who refused, unwilling to risk increasing their own calorie intake, were respectfully fired. A butter factory burned down in mysterious circumstances, but nobody was badly hurt and the air smelled amazing.

Day six was a great day, because that was the day England solved its relationship with food. What had been a difficult, sometimes toxic connection, confused by memory, metaphor, gender and class, a relationship of forbidden desires and grief, and late-night cravings, and the curry your mum used to make, and hurriedly eaten chocolates, was suddenly sluiced clean of shame and made good. All it took, it turned out, was a teaspoon of information about energy, popped on the menu. The answer had been in front of England’s nose the whole time. Eating-disorder charities, no longer required, used their remaining funds to put on a modest street party and everybody danced and sang, late into the night.

On day seven, there was a feast, to celebrate the changed minds and shape of England. Families reunited, hugging and apologising for decade-old slights, mothers and daughters laughing together over juice. Workers threw their ties over a shoulder and joined in, carrying tables out to streets and parks, where each person had a chair and a menu, and the firm promise that they would live long and happy lives. Everybody had the soup.

Email Eva at e.wiseman@observer.co.uk or follow her on Twitter @EvaWiseman

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
shefinds

5 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 5 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Calorie Counting#Food Drink#British
Henry County Daily Herald

Making sense of calorie counts to maximize your workout burn

Forty-five percent of the world's population is trying to shed a few pounds, according to a 2020 Ipsos poll. And they prefer to do it by exercising more and eating better, not by dieting. That's essentially the well-known "calories in, calories out" method, where you try to burn more calories than you take in. There is just one problem: Nailing down your calorie burn is harder than you may think.
CHARLOTTE, NC
shefinds

5 Morning Habits That Give You More Energy For The Rest Of The Day

One thing that many people struggle with is tossing and turning all night, and then feeling sluggish all day long. While you may be tempted to simply reach for the next cup of coffee when you reach an afternoon slump, being proactive first thing in the morning is the best way to have consistent energy levels all day long. Habits are everything when it comes to mental and physical wellness, so we asked health experts what habits you should consider working into your morning routine that will leave you feeling your best.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The Shocking Fast Food Sandwich You Should Never Order, According To A Health Experts

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a balanced diet and stay active, the presence of preservatives and sugar in our food makes that difficult. Besides that, the hustle bustle of everyday life makes us tempted to rely on convenience—making a healthy dinner not only takes longer, but is also more costly than stopping through the drive thru on the way home from work.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy