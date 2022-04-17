ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Freeze Watch issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 04:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog this morning will frequently reduce visibility to less than one mile. Locally dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less. Travelers this morning should prepare for rapid reductions in visibility. Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. Visibility will improve as the fog dissipates after sunrise. The fog will persist longest across Nantucket, where poor visibility could linger into this afternoon.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Wet Mountains, southern Sangre De Cristo mountains, Huerfano and Las Animas counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a heavy wet snow which when combined with strong winds may cause damage to trees and potential power outages. Visibility may drop to below 1 mile at times due to heavy snow and blowing snow.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Burke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Caldwell, Greater Burke, Eastern McDowell, Greater Rutherford and Eastern Polk Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach and York. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - |Showers and thunderstorms are ongoing across south central and southeastern Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina, with additional showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon across coastal Tidewater and northeast North Carolina. A widespread 1 to 3 inches is expected over this watch area area, with locally higher totals possible. Any localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph. Visibilities reduced at times to one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 7 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue to increase this morning. Strong gusty northwest winds in combination with falling snow will create blizzard conditions beginning later this morning which will continue through Monday evening. Conditions are expected to gradually improve Monday evening and into the overnight hours as the winds diminish and the precipitation tapers off.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Southern Columbia; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradford, eastern Alachua, southern Baker, west central Putnam, Union, southeastern Columbia and southwestern Clay Counties through 315 PM EDT At 249 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Olustee to near New River to 7 miles east of Archer. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Starke, Lake Butler, Keystone Heights, Raiford, Melrose, Worthington Spring, Macclenny, Hawthorne and Worthington Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 20:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lewis county. Greatest accumulations will be across the higher terrain. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lowlands of south central New Mexico. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM MDT Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around and blowing dust may also become an issue which can reduce visibilities.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan PATCHY DENSE FOG Patchy dense fog is possible over portions of eastern West Virginia, western Maryland, and the central and northern Shenandoah Valley in Virginia tonight. Motorists should exercise extra caution: reduce speed, use your low beam headlights, and leave extra travel time and following distance.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 03:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Rutland; Windsor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a trace to a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast, central, and south-central Vermont. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher elevations of the Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom could see additional ice accumulations into this afternoon.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152 AND 154, AND SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 153 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern two-thirds of fire weather zone 150. All of fire weather zones 151, 152 and 154. Southern portions of fire weather zone 153. * TIMING...11 AM through 8 PM MST. * WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 01:18:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-23 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Through noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty east winds will develop Wednesday afternoon with blowing snow reducing visibility to less than one mile at times. Expect difficult travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Southern Fauquier; Stafford FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Howard, Prince Georges and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Southern Fauquier and Stafford. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall rates of 1-2 inches an hour overnight may result in localized flooding of roadways. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Henderson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crockett; Gibson; Henderson; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROCKETT...NORTHWESTERN HENDERSON...SOUTHERN GIBSON...WESTERN CARROLL...EASTERN HAYWOOD AND MADISON COUNTIES At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Brownsville, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, McKenzie, Trenton, Huntingdon, Fairview, Alamo, Bells, Three Way, Bradford, Atwood, Blue Goose, Bargerton, Bemis, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove and Adair. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, TN

