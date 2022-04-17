ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Marathon 2022: Start time, route, qualifying times, list of past winners

By David Suggs
Sporting News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon returns to its prime time: 9 a.m. on the third Monday of April — Patriots' Day. Racers will be greeted with blooming mayflowers and clear skies in calmer, albeit chillier, conditions than last year. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely...

www.sportingnews.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
WKBN

Olympic champ wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon

Running shoulder to shoulder for most of the course, the reigning Olympic champion and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh traded places eight times in the final mile, with Jepchirchir pulling ahead for good in the final 385 yards. The Kenyan finished in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 1 seconds, four seconds ahead.
CBS Boston

‘Use That Mind’: Marko Cheseto Shares Inspirational Message After Winning Para Athletics Division Of Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — Marko Cheseto is continuing to spread his inspirational message after winning the Para Athletics Division of the Boston Marathon this year. “Use that mind. Even if the body and the mind are not agreeing together, at least use one,” he told WBZ-TV’s David Wade.  “Keep trying, trying, trying and you will be better at what you want to be.” Cheseto lost both his feet to frostbite after being trapped outside while attending college in Alaska. “I thought that was it for me. I’m originally from Kenya. It’s my feet that brought me to America, and then all of a sudden...
WSLS

Perfect spring weather greets Boston Marathon's April return

BOSTON – The daffodils have sprouted, the fall foliage has all been raked away, and the Boston Marathon is back in the spring where it belongs. The world’s most prestigious marathon will return to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square on Monday, three years after the last Patriots' Day race and six months after its 125th edition was delayed, canceled and delayed again by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBS Boston

2022 Boston Marathon Preview: What To Watch For

HOPKINTON (CBS) – For the first time in three years, or 1,099 days, the Boston Marathon is back on Patriots’ Day. The 126th running of the marathon comes just six months since the last race, which was a once-in-a-lifetime event in October, due to the pandemic. That race had several changes – a smaller field, no Athlete’s Village, different start times and the first rolling start in Boston Marathon history. That won’t be the case Monday. The Athlete’s Village is back at Hopkinton High School and there will be a full field of 30,000 participants. All of them must be fully vaccinated....
ABC6.com

Nearly 30K runners participate in 126th Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Thousands of runners are hitting the streets for the 126th Boston Marathon. Monday marks the first full-scale Boston Marathon on Patriot’s Day since 2019. The annual race was canceled in 2020, and postponed in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Burrillville woman is...
FraminghamSOURCE

126th Boston Marathon Kicks Off Monday

HOPKINTON – The 126th Annual Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 18. There are 28,604 total entrants of the 126th Boston Marathon. There are 4,157 entrants from Massachusetts. And there are 21,351 entrants residing in the United States of America. The 26.2 mile race starts in Hopkinton...
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 2022 Boston Marathon in images

The Boston Marathon (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Patriots' Day in Boston meant an early Red Sox game and, of course, the Boston Marathon. Lots of emotion and energy over the testing course.The Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)The Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)The Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)11
