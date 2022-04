The Yankees had an opportunity with the slate wiped clean against the Orioles, and they started by fumbling it. The opening loss in this series doesn’t have to be indicative of the remaining games that they’ll play against them, and baseball is harder to predict on a nightly basis than any other North American sport, but it sure doesn’t inspire confidence that they sleepwalked through their very first chance to right one of their 2021 wrongs. Anyway, enough about that, let’s move onto today.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO