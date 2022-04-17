Brewers' Victor Caratini: Swats first homer

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday. Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Schwarber is being replaced in left field by Nick Castellanos versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 36 plate appearances this season, Schwarber has a .094 batting average with a .413 OPS,...
CHICAGO -- — José Abreu homered for the first time this season, closer Liam Hendriks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Saturday. Michael Kopech threw five solid innings, and Yasmani Grandal singled away from the...
The Chicago White Sox did not include Leury Garcia in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Garcia will ride pine for Sunday's contest while Josh Harrison takes over at second base and Jake Burger enters the lineup at third base. Burger is batting eighth. Garcia is...
Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
The Cardinals fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, despite a three-run home run by Albert Pujols. The Brewers gained a split in the weekend series with a 6-5 home win. The Cards head next to Miami to play the Marlins on Tuesday.
Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. The Rays continue to alternate starts between Zunino and Francisco Mejia behind the plate. Zunino is batting eighth on Monday. numberFire’s models project Zunino for 12.1 FanDuel...
Estrada went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over Cleveland. Estrada got the Giants on the board with a two-run blast off Aaron Civale in the second inning. He brought home a run on an error in the fourth before knocking an RBI double in the sixth and coming around to score again. The 26-year-old infielder is now slashing .242/.265/.485 through 34 plate appearances.
Altuve was removed from Monday's game against the Angels due to an undisclosed injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve suffered the injury while running down the line to beat out an infield hit, and according to McTaggart, he appeared to step on first base awkwardly. The location and severity of the injury are unknown at this point.
Schwindel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Rays. Schwindel is starting to get going at the plate, as the first baseman is riding a seven-game hitting streak. During that time, he's supplied two home runs and four RBI. Schwindel was a pleasant surprise for the Cubs last year with 14 home runs and a .962 OPS across 64 games, and it looks like he's carried over some of those good vibes to 2022.
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Narvaez will bat seventh and play catcher Sunday while Victor Caratini sits the game out. FanDuel has set Narvaez's salary at $2,100 for today's contests. Our models project him to score 7.6 fantasy...
Lopez will start at second base and bat sixth Monday night against the Padres, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lopez was a late addition to the starting lineup after Mike Moustakas (undisclosed) was scratched. He's yet to see an at-bat this season after being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
