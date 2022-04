JoJo Siwa says she “wasn’t invited” to the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards. “A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight and the answer is very simple,” the “Boomerang” singer said in a video clip shared via Instagram on Saturday. “I wasn’t invited.” Siwa, 18, who has a thorny relationship with the network, added, “I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite.” Later, the pop star said on her Instagram Story that someone tagged her in a clip in which her song “One Chance” could be heard playing at the awards...

