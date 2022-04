Legacy remains “front and centre” for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, according to Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston.There are 100 days to go until the 2022 Games open in the city and other West Midlands venues on July 28, running until August 8.After the decision to strip Durban as host city, Birmingham had only a four-and-a-half-year cycle to prepare for the multi-sport showpiece event rather than the usual seven.Culture ✅Creativity ✅Commonwealth Games ✅There are many reasons why #Birmingham is the place to be as we #Celebrate2022. Here are just 7 of them…. #B2022 https://t.co/8DsT23wRLV— DCMS (@DCMS) February 4, 2022A public investment...

