ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

McCraley selected as new Mountain View High School principal

By Jeff Gardner, Tucson Local Media
tucsonlocalmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain View High School’s associate principal Delia McCraley will take the school’s lead role this summer following the retirement of current principal Todd Garelick. The two have worked together for more than five years, and McCraley hopes to continue the efforts and success they’ve shared when her new role begins on...

www.tucsonlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Kearney Public Schools names new principal for Horizon

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A new principal has been named at Horizon Middle School in Kearney. Amber Lewis has been selected to take on the role beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. Lewis has been Assistant Principal at Horizon since August of 2019 and prior to that, served as a Social Studies teacher at Kearney High School for ten years.
KEARNEY, NE
KOOL 96.5

New Activities Director for Canyon Ridge High School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new activities director has been chosen for Canyon Ridge High School this upcoming school year. The Twin Falls School District announced last week the selection of Ted Reynolds to serve as the activities director for 2022-23. Reynolds will be responsible for managing the activities program, which includes all sports, drama, and debate teams. According to the district, Reynolds worked as the previous activities director for Twin Falls High School from 2017 to 2020 before he went to be activities director and assistant principal for the Vallivue School District in the Treasure Valley. Reynolds has degrees from Montana State University and the University of Idaho. He started in education for a school in New Mexico back in 1988. He worked as a teacher, principal and coach in Bonners Ferry for 13 years. Before working in the Magic Valley he was the athletic director and assistant principal for the Middleton School District. The current activities director, Sean Impomeni, is moving on to work as the head football coach at Ridgevue High School.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
City
Mountain View, CA
City
Marana, AZ
Mountain View, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Houston Chronicle

Montgomery ISD looks to fill principal positions at 2 high schools

Montgomery ISD is in search of two principals since long-time Lake Creek High School principal Phil Eaton retired in December, and Montgomery High School principal Andria Schur announced her resignation earlier this month. “Dr. Andria Schur has informed me that, for personal reasons, she is resigning as the Principal of...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Brooks named College View principal

Brandon Brooks has been named the new College View Middle School principal, the school’s site-based decision making council announced Thursday afternoon. Brooks, assistant principal at East View Elementary School, has been working with the district since 2016. He steps into this role following the departure of Jennifer Crume, who was named the Daviess County Public Schools director of secondary education in July 2021. He will begin his new role July 1.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#The University Of Arizona#Highschool#Musd Governing Board#Mvhs

Comments / 0

Community Policy