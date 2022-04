The Blackhawks fell to the Calgary Flames 5-2 at the United Center on Monday. 1. The Flames are one of the best first-period teams in the league, and they showed why in this game. They scored three goals in the opening frame and upped their first-period goal differential to +40 on the season, which ranks No. 1. The Blackhawks hung with them the rest of the way, but it was a low-event game and Darryl Sutter-coached teams often win those.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO