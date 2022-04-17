Five Arrested In Cocaine Bust Off Spain's Canary Islands

A menagerie of exotic animals was discovered by Spanish police following a tip about a private zoo on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria. Among the animals recovered in the illegal zoo were two caimans, three pythons, eight iguanas and 46 giant African snails. According to The Guardian, the police started investigating the property after the owner died and found 139 animals. Officers from the Guardia Civil's environmental division, the SEPRONA Patrol of San Mateo, heard reports of "a large collection of non-domestic specimens" in the town of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, and owners of the private estate had recently died, possibly leaving the animals behind.
Comments / 0