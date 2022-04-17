ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Arrested In Cocaine Bust Off Spain's Canary Islands

By Borja Suarez
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people were arrested when a fishing boat carrying nearly three tonnes of cocaine was intercepted off the Canary Islands, Spanish police said. The AKT 1 was stopped on April 13 by a...

