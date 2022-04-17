ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attacker hurled ‘anti-nationality’ remarks, stabbed man in Midtown: NYPD

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
 1 day ago

A man flung “anti-nationality remarks” then stabbed a 24-year-old in an apparently unprovoked attack in Manhattan, cops said Saturday.

The NYPD released video footage of the man they say approached the male victim, made unspecified “anti-nationality remarks” then attacked him near West 44th Street and Ninth Avenue at 12:15 a.m. on Friday.

Cops didn’t disclose the victim’s nationality or elaborate on the basis of the remarks.

“The individual proceeded to display an unknown sharp object and stabbed the victim in the torso,” the NYPD said in a news release.

People with information on the suspect were asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto the CrimeStoppers website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIffq_0fBg7d2Y00 The suspect made anti-nationality remarks then attacked the 24-year-old victim near West 44th Street and Ninth Avenue at 12:15 a.m.NYPD

