MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota state agricultural officials say cases of highly contagious bird flu have been linked to poultry operations in three counties. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in poultry flocks in Meeker, Mower and Stearns Counties. Those cases have been tested and confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Iowa.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO