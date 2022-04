Whether he wins the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award or not, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is still going to be regarded as a monster on that end of the floor. There is arguably no more impactful player defensively than the Stifle Tower, whose ability to wreak havoc with his defense is a big factor in their upcoming matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO