Being cheated and got HIV from my first boyfriend.

“Is mom going to die?” my sister asked over the phone. “I think so,” I replied. I was standing in my bathroom, toothbrush in hand. It was an ordinary morning in February 2021. My kids were downstairs getting ready for school. The sun was out. And though my world was wobbling, I moved with strange stillness after receiving a call from the police in my mother’s town, 25 minutes down the road. Neighbors had found my mom at the bottom of her back steps, unresponsive but with vital signs. She was in an ambulance, on her way to the hospital.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO