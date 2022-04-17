ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Being cheated and got HIV from my first boyfriend.

poz.com
 1 day ago

On September 2020, I traveled to another city to see an online friend that eventually become my boyfriend. It was also the first time I was in a committed relationship. We managed to live together for 1 year and few months, until one day he cheated on me. I...

forums.poz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Relationship expert reveals why you should never view Instagram Story of someone you just started dating

A dating expert has revealed why it’s a bad idea to view the Instagram Stories of someone you’re romantically interested in.Lisa, @somymomsatherapist, is a family, marriage and trauma therapist who often shares videos on TikTok regarding topics like relationships, friendships, and mental health.In a recent clip, Lisa explained why it is “psychologically” important to avoid looking at a potential partner’s story on Instagram if you’re interested in them. According to the LMFT, by looking at someone’s stories during the “beginning stages” of dating, it may lead to “overthinking” about what they are doing with other people.“In the beginning stages, when...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv#Hope I#Friendship#Php
WBUR

I wish my mom could tell me the story of her death

“Is mom going to die?” my sister asked over the phone. “I think so,” I replied. I was standing in my bathroom, toothbrush in hand. It was an ordinary morning in February 2021. My kids were downstairs getting ready for school. The sun was out. And though my world was wobbling, I moved with strange stillness after receiving a call from the police in my mother’s town, 25 minutes down the road. Neighbors had found my mom at the bottom of her back steps, unresponsive but with vital signs. She was in an ambulance, on her way to the hospital.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StaceyNHerrera

Woman gets dumped after revealing she wears dentures

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of my best friends suffered from aggressive periodontal disease. As a result, she has been wearing full dentures since her late twenties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
Refinery29

My Father Disowned Me In His Will — So I Decided To Make My Own

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tracey Folly

My husband didn't buy me a nice engagement ring because he was broke

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My ring was cheap, ugly, and I hated it. I thought it made me look cheap, and it made my husband look like he didn't care enough to buy me something better. The ring was too skimpy, and I felt like it drew too much negative attention to my hand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy