SIUE's Caitlyn Sporing won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5 singles against Tennessee State. (SIUE Athletics) SIUE tennis will be playing for an Ohio Valley Conference championship for the first time in five years this season, as a 7-0 win over Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon coupled with friendly results around the league has seen the Cougars punch their ticket to the OVC Women's Tennis Championship.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO