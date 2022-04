Those who believe in fate are more likely to be prone to anxiety and neuroticism, new research has found.A team at the University of Bath found that people who believe in the concept of “luck” as a random, external phenomenon affecting their lives often have high levels of pessimism and negativity.But on the other hand, the research found individuals who consider themselves lucky in terms of their personal circumstances are more likely to describe themselves as happy.The findings undermine the term “happy-go-lucky”, the researchers claim.When it comes to happiness, the saying that the ‘happy go lucky’ may be wrong, but...

25 DAYS AGO