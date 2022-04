Jacob DeGrom of the New York Mets looks on during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a sacrifice fly in the second inning scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO