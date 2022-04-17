ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Arthur Rupe, record producer who helped popularize R&B, has died at 104

By CNN Newsource
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur Rupe, a record producer and 2011 inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, died Friday at his home in Santa Barbara, California, according to a statement from the Arthur N. Rupe Foundation. He was 104. His death was also announced by his daughter, Beverly Rupe Schwarz,...

Art Rupe, a music executive, popularly known for launching the careers of several famed musicians like Little Richard, has passed away at the age of 104. His foundation confirmed the news on Sunday, but his cause of death remains a mystery. Born Arthur Goldberg in Pittsburgh in 1971, the record...
Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy.
It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann's Earth Band's cover of "Blinded by the Light" is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.
A producer behind this week's 64th Annual Grammy Awards has apologized for the several omissions in the music awards show's "In Memoriam" segment that honored musicians who died in the past year. Rock and metal fans were disappointed when the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, plus Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Moody Blues member Graeme Edge, were left out of the April 3 segment.
The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart's Alone.
When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it's hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history.
Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) will represent Elvis Presley's song catalog, under an exclusive global deal with Authentic Brands Group, owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises.
Singer-songwriter Erica Campbell has been a staple since the '90s when she and her sister Tina, as the award-winning duo Mary Mary, became widely known for their contributions to contemporary gospel music with such hits as "Shackles" and "God in Me."
Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him.
Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for American post-hardcore stalwarts Dance Gavin Dance, has died, the band announced on social media today (April 14).
Graham Nash recalls that the pairing of himself and David Crosby back in the early '70s, outside Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, was inevitable.
