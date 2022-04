The Dallas Mavericks put up an impressive fight against the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series. In the end, Utah still won the game. However, they only defeated the Mavericks 99-93 even with Dallas playing without Luka Doncic. One has to imagine that the Mavericks would have been in the driver’s seat had Doncic been on the floor. So fans will certainly want to know if Doncic is going to be available for Monday night’s Game 2.

