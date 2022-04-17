ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapwai, ID

Tailor-made for the tribe

By Kathy Hedberg of the Tribune
A new $3 million adult detention and reentry center, currently under construction in Lapwai, will help ease jail placement problems for the Nez Perce Tribe as well as offer a space where inmates can be exposed to cultural and spiritual practices intended for their healing.

Capt. Leotis McCormack of the Nez Perce Tribal Police said law enforcement agencies in general have been hugely affected by problems associated with COVID-19, as well as a widespread surge in fentanyl, opioid and other illegal drug use.

“It’s really caused an overcrowding problem in jail facilities and the tribe has been dealing with it a number of years, creating strategies to reduce recidivism,” McCormack said.

Tribal leadership made the decision a couple of years ago to address these ongoing problems and committed $2 million to building a new adult detention center. In addition, the tribe recently received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help with the construction.

The grant is part of a $70 million Indian Community Development Block Grant-American Rescue Plan award to 49 tribal communities to help them respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribal communities in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington will share $22 million of the award.

The Nez Perce Tribe plans to use the grant to provide increased safety for tribal inmates. The center will have expanded capacity to provide social distancing and to address high-risk overcrowded and unsafe conditions. The facility will serve as an alternative to state custody, where COVID-19 risks have been high.

According to the federal agency, the funds are intended to help tribes protect the health and safety of their communities and will especially benefit low- and moderate-income people and families.

In the past, McCormack said, the tribe has had inmate housing contracts and working relationships with almost all jail facilities in the region except Idaho County, where capacity is severely limited. Currently the tribe has three holding cells at the Lapwai courthouse for use in emergency situations only.

The Idaho County commissioners recently introduced plans to begin working on a new $7.6 million jail, also funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and other federal economic development funds. That project isn’t expected to be completed for at least another two to three years.

The problem for the tribe, McCormack said, is that most of these other jails are full or near capacity and, because of that, some tribal inmates have been refused detention there.

“We have had to release violent offenders because there was no jail to take them,” McCormack said. “When we expressed (these concerns) to (the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee), they understood the need and so they authorized over $2 million for construction. The $1 million (from HUD) will supplement costs and add some more safety precautions” such as surveillance and other safety equipment.

The building, currently under construction by Kenaston Corp. of Lewiston, is expected to be completed by the end of the summer. Currently, McCormack said, tribal police are in the process of interviewing and advertising for jail staff. About 15 jailers and one supervisor will be hired and the goal is to complete that process by the end of the year.

Based on a needs assessment, the detention center will have 32 beds — 24 earmarked for men and eight for women.

The center also will have space for high-risk inmates as well as a “drunk tank” to place people who need to sober up before being admitted into the general population.

One of the striking features of the design will be space where cultural practices such as a sweat lodge, smudge ceremonies and smoke shacks can be held and where inmates can do community service by helping to process fish that would then be distributed to tribal elders.

McCormack said those are vital elements of tribal culture that often could not take place in nontribal jails.

“This is an opportunity for the tribe to have more of an impact in how they can process inmates (in ways) more appropriate to our culture,” McCormack said.

In other facilities, “we’re at the discretion of other jails. Sometimes we can come into other jails for our practices but now with our own facilities we can be in line with our cultural practices. ... The access to spirituality for our inmates and the component of giving back to the community; we have a history of that — taking care of people. It’s been shown to be successful for inmates to be able to give back to the community.”

McCormack said the new jail also will give inmates an opportunity to earn general education diplomas and take other classes.

“The opportunities are endless,” he said. “We’re trying to create something that’s appropriate and maybe crossing over lines to find new ways to deal with corrections. I’m optimistic that it will be helpful.”

McCormack credited the vision of tribal leaders who saw the need and acted quickly to address the problem.

“We want to recognize their vision, willingness and dedication toward funding a need like that,” he said. “It is their vision and their responsibility to their community. They really showed up and put their money where their mouth is. Without them, it wouldn’t have happened.”

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.

