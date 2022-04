The marathon of this season is reaching the home stretch. The finish line approaches with 8 games remaining. The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators are deadlocked for the two wildcard spots. Both are at 42-27-5 with the Vegas Golden Knights hot on their tail. 3rd place is out of the question points-wise. It all depends on who wants to end up where. The Colorado Avalanche are a team that neither the Stars nor Predators want to play. The final stretch comes down to these 8 games.

