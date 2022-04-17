ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Travis Lakins: Takes loss in season debut

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Lakins (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk in one inning, taking the loss versus the Yankees on...

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees drop a dud against Orioles

Beating the Baltimore Orioles should be as easy as stealing candy from a baby, but the Yankees turn it into astrophysics without fail, every time. Last season, the Bombers hosted the worst record of any AL East team against Baltimore, and they’ve proven to be their kryptonite once again to start the 2022 season.
FOX Sports

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
FanSided

Red Sox: Evaluating Boston’s AL East opponents – The Baltimore Orioles

Looking at the Red Sox opposition – The Baltimore Orioles. Suppose the 2022 baseball season gets ugly for the Boston Red Sox, and I’m talking zombie apocalypse ugly. In that case, there is still A guarantee that the Red Sox will not finish last in the American League East. And that applies to the Yankees, Jays, and the Rays, as last place is the domain of the Baltimore Orioles.
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ramon Urias as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Urias will sit out Sunday's game while Kelvin Gutierrez starts at third base and bats eighth. Our models project another 370 plate appearances for Urias this season, with 10 home runs,...
Reuters

Josh Donaldson’s HR lifts Yanks over Orioles, 5-2

Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning following a rain delay and the visiting New York Yankees rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. The Yankees put together a four-run fifth following a 49-minute delay. Donaldson, who grounded...
numberfire.com

Orioles' Anthony Bemboom sitting Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not include Anthony Bemboom in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Bemboom will sit out Sunday's game while Robinson Chirinos takes over behind home plate and bats sixth. Our models project Bemboom for 116 more plate appearances this season, with 3...
FOX Sports

Orioles transfer Means to 60-day IL with sprained elbow

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles transferred left-hander John Means to the 60-day injured list Sunday with a sprained elbow. The move wasn't a huge surprise after manager Brandon Hyde conceded the previous day that it would be a while before Means pitched again. Hyde said then that the 28-year-old lefty — who threw a no-hitter less than a year ago — was seeking second opinions about his injury. That hadn't changed as of Sunday morning.
CBS Sports

How much do USFL players make? Breaking down the league's salary structure for 2022

One question was undoubtedly asked during the USFL's opening weekend: how much are these guys making, and how does it compare to the NFL?. Unlike the NFL, each USFL player is compensated the same amount. According to USFL News, each player on an active roster is paid $4,500 per game, which ends up being $45,000 for the season if a player remains on the active roster for the entire 10-game regular season. Players on the practice squad earn $1,500 per week, a $15,000 payout if a player remains on the practice squad for the entire regular season. Players were also given $600 per week during their team's four-week training camp.
WDBO

Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Freddie Freeman slugged his first home run in a Dodgers uniform, Trea Turner's bases-loaded double highlighted a five-run fourth inning, and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 on Monday night for its seventh consecutive victory. Freeman didn't wait to tee off against...
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Cedric Mullins in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Mullins will take the afternoon off while Ryan McKenna starts in centerfield and bats fifth. Mullins is projected to make 524 more plate appearances this season, with 18 home runs, 75...
