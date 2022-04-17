ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars' Luke Glendening: Deals shorthanded helper

 1 day ago

Glendening produced a shorthanded assist, six shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win...

FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
Luke Glendening
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Paige

One of the most beloved British athletes in recent WWE history is Paige, a former NXT champion and overall champion also on the company's main roster, with the unfortunate athlete experiencing a bad neck injury in recent years that has forced her to retire from wrestling, it is unknown if forever or only for a long period of her career.
WWE
WGRZ TV

Olofsson, Thompson each score 2 goals as Sabres beat Flyers 5-3

PHILADELPHIA — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14,...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Dylan Larkin was a pleasure to watch with the Red Wings this season

Dylan Larkin is the Detroit Red Wings’ best player. Full stop. Before undergoing season-ending core muscle surgery, the Waterford, MI product was just one point away from becoming the first Red Wings player to reach 70 in a single season since … Dylan Larkin, three years ago. Before that, it was Henrik Zetterberg who last eclipsed that mark in 2010–11.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Assists in four straight games

Nyquist posted an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. During his four-game assist streak, Nyquist has distributed six helpers. The 32-year-old winger remains on track to reach the 50-point mark for just the third time his career. He has 17 goals, 31 helpers, 111 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 76 appearances this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Game Haus

Rangers Dominate Red Wings in 4-0 Shutout

The New York Rangers win again, beating the Detroit Red Wings. The Rangers dominate the Red wings in 4-0 shutout. Here are the highlights of how the game went down. The Rangers dominated the period, especially the second half, spending much of their time in the Red Wings zone. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Racking up free passes

Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Red Sox. Polanco has produced only one hit over his last four games, but he's accrued four walks over that stretch to get on base at a .313 clip. The switch-hitting infielder's walk rate currently sits at a career-high 16.7 percent, but a career-worst 30.6 percent strikeout rate has played a large part in his average sitting at a paltry .200 through nine games. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's Patriots' Day game in Boston, batting leadoff while manning second base, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

Lafreniere scores twice, Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday.Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15.Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers 13:44 into the first period on a 5-on-3 advantage....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Makar breaks Avalanche record for points by defenseman in a season

Cale Makar's brilliant campaign became a historic one Monday, as he notched his 83rd point to set a new record for points in a season by a blue-liner in Colorado Avalanche franchise history. The 23-year-old surpassed Steve Duchesne, who collected 82 for the Quebec Nordiques in 1992-93. Makar earned a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Adds two more assists Sunday

Barkov dished out two assists- - one shorthanded -- in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings. He assisted on Anthony Duclair's second-period goal and Anton Lundell's shorthanded marker in the third. Barkov has gone five games without a goal, but he's collected six assists over that stretch to bring his season point total to 82 in 62 games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Larkin out rest of season for Red Wings after core muscle surgery

Center expected to be ready for training camp, leads Detroit with 31 goals. Dylan Larkin will be out for the remainder of the regular season for the Detroit Red Wings after having core muscle surgery Monday. The center's recovery time is expected to be 8-10 weeks; he is expected to...
DETROIT, MI

