ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Ryan Donato lifts Kraken over Devils in SO

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgpPv_0fBfxgs100

Ryan Donato scored the only goal of the shootout as the Seattle Kraken rallied for a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils to cap a memorable home debut by rookie Matty Beniers on Saturday night.

Donato scored in the opening round of the shootout when he made several fakes and lifted a backhander over goalie Nico Daws.

Donato’s goal capped a night when Beniers scored his first career goal late in the second period during a power play.

Seattle goalie Philip Grubauer made 23 saves and then made pad saves on Tomas Tatar and Jesper Bratt in the shootout. The game ended when Yegor Shrangovich hit the post.

Beniers gave Seattle a 3-2 lead 97 seconds after Carson Soucy scored the tying goal. Beniers crashed the net and put the rebound of Jared McCann’s blast from the left point into the vacated left side of the net.

Seattle held the lead until 4:55 into the third when Damon Severson scored by lifting the puck over Grubauer from the right circle moments after entering the ice.

Will Borgen also scored and McCann collected two assists for Seattle (24-44-6, 54 points), which improved to 7-7-0 over its past 14 games.

Bratt and Jesper Boqvist scored in the first period for New Jersey (26-42-7 59 points), which dropped to 2-1-1 on a five-game trip.

Daws finished with 23 saves.

Bratt opened the scoring 3:12 in when the Devils quickly transitioned into the offensive zone. He was wide open in the middle of the right circle when he got a cross-ice pass from Andreas Johnsson and ripped a wrist shot over Grubauer’s glove.

Seattle evened the game with 9:11 remaining when Borgen ripped a slap shot from the left circle after getting a pass from Victor Rask, who was positioned at the red line.

The Devils regained the lead when Boqvist easily scored from the middle of the slot with 3:46 left in the first period.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: The Final 2 Weeks Begin

At this point in the season, there are teams gearing up for the playoff chase, perhaps a few teams still in the race making the final push, and teams with nothing left to play for but pride. The Flyers obviously fall into the latter category. Their opponent for the next two days does as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KVIA

Maple Leafs beat Isles 4-2, break team wins and points marks

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs set franchise records for victories and points, beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday night without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews. William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points. The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention, with Washington wrapping up a spot in the postseason field. Matthews sat out to nurse an undisclosed minor injury. He has 58 goals this season, four more than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sabres

In the latter half of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-41-11) will host Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (28-38-11) on Easter Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 5:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the third and final meeting of the...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
NBC Sports

Bordeleau's hockey IQ stands out in NHL debut with Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Thomas Bordeleau’s...
SAN JOSE, CA
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD CONFIRM AT LEAST ONE PLAYER IN COVID-19 PROTOCOL

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that they will be dealing with at least one player in COVID-19 protocol with the potential of more to follow. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, forward Marcus Foligno has been placed into the protocol, and he can be cleared after Day 5. In response to this event, the Wild have recalled Mitchell Chaffee, who will likely make his NHL debut unless Tyson Jost can return for the team's next game.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Borgen
Person
Victor Rask
Person
Andreas Johnsson
Person
Jesper Boqvist
Person
Jesper Bratt
Person
Carson Soucy
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Damon Severson
Person
Ryan Donato
NHL

Okposo hits 20 goals as Sabres battle back to beat Flyers at home

Kyle Okposo limped to the podium with a smile on his face. He greeted the media following the Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Saturday, but earlier in the game, he was stewing. The Sabres got off to a slow start and found themselves down 2-0 in the first 3:55 of the contest.
BUFFALO, NY
Reuters

Surging Blues slam Predators for 9th straight win

EditorsNote: adds mention of 7-goal period in graf 1. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Calle Rosen scored two goals apiece as the visiting St. Louis Blues netted seven goals in the second period Sunday to rout the Nashville Predators 8-3 Sunday for their ninth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS New York

Lafreniere scores twice, Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday.Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15.Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers 13:44 into the first period on a 5-on-3 advantage....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Sabres finish home-and-home sweep of Flyers

Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres swept a back-to-back home-and-home set with a 5-3 win against the host Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Rasmus Dahlin and Peyton Krebs each had two assists and Dustin Tokarski made 32 saves for the Sabres (29-38-11, 69 points),...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#The Devils#The New Jersey Devils
Reuters

NHL roundup: Capitals halt Avalanche's 9-game winning streak

April 19 - Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal at 10:46 of the third period and the Washington Capitals defeated the Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night in Denver, snapping Colorado's nine-game winning streak. Alex Ovechkin scored his 48th goal of the season and Garnet Hathaway added a goal for the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
theScore

Makar breaks Avalanche record for points by defenseman in a season

Cale Makar's brilliant campaign became a historic one Monday, as he notched his 83rd point to set a new record for points in a season by a blue-liner in Colorado Avalanche franchise history. The 23-year-old surpassed Steve Duchesne, who collected 82 for the Quebec Nordiques in 1992-93. Makar earned a...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Playoffs Clinched, Krug, Tarasenko’s Future & More

In what was possibly the most important week of the season for the St. Louis Blues, they continued their win streak with a 4-0-0 record against three playoff teams. They have now won nine straight games and have a record of 46-20-10 for 102 points. The Blues beat two division...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy