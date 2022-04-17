1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Union

Ambulance at night, speeding

UNION — One person has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Union early Sunday morning.

We talked with Englewood police, and they confirmed they responded to the crash on the 300 block of Sheets Street around 2:04 a.m.

According to the dispatcher’s notes, one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries.

We asked dispatch about the rider’s condition, but they were unable to tell us.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

