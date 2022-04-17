Paul Eisele

(Dubuque, IA) — Iowa’s last greyhound racetrack is now in its final season. The Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque opened Saturday for what will be a very brief 2022 season. This incarnation of the track was launched in 2015, though it’s been an Iowa tradition for more than 35 years. Greyhound breeding dropped off dramatically after Florida voters recently approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate dog racing. The last races in Dubuque will be held on May 15th, leaving only three other dog tracks in the nation — two in West Virginia and one in Arkansas, and the Arkansas track is also closing after this season.

18 HOURS AGO