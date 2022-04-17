Paul Eisele

To Siouxland: Just over a year ago, I wrote my first column in the pages of The Sioux City Journal, and you welcomed me in wonderful fashion. Now, it’s time for me to say goodbye. Today is my last day at The Journal. I’ve made the decision to step...
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
Metinka Slater has spent over a decade of her career bringing the latest weather updates to Iowa residents. That’s why her recent announcement came as a shock to KCCI viewers. The meteorologist announced she is leaving KCCI at the end of March 2022. Her longtime followers want to know if this is a retirement or if she is leaving for another job. Most want to know where Metinka Slater is going next. Fortunately for her social media followers, she had a few answers.
SIOUX CITY -- A person was taken to a Sioux City hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a shooting in Morningside. At 9:17 a.m., police responded to 2201 Gibson St. for a female shot in the leg. When officers arrived at the scene, they found three individuals in the...
Local drug task force agents earlier this month busted a man suspected of receiving at least 21 pounds of methamphetamine and selling it to others for distribution throughout the Sioux City area. After a staged drug buy on April 2, agents arrested Jose Duenas-Topete and charged him in federal court...
Michael Warren Merril, 51, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Tomas Sanchez, 24, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced April 13, five years prison. Cody Shaid Morris, 32, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced...
Summer is coming up (despite the lack of sunshine lately) and if you're looking to buy a house in any of the Quad Cities that has a pool, you may struggle with that a little bit. In a search on Trulia of homes in Bettendorf, Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline,...
SIOUX CITY -- Recycle. Reuse. Refurbish. That's what folks can help do at the "Spring 2022 Re-Event" being held on Saturday, April 30, by the city of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board. According to a press release, the semi-annual event is being held in the Long Lines Family...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines City Council will talk about a new golf entertainment venue at Monday night's meeting. It's called Suite Shots and is a similar concept to Top Golf. The proposed site is near Interstate 35 and Grand Avenue. Suite Shots would offer...
(Dubuque, IA) — Iowa’s last greyhound racetrack is now in its final season. The Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque opened Saturday for what will be a very brief 2022 season. This incarnation of the track was launched in 2015, though it’s been an Iowa tradition for more than 35 years. Greyhound breeding dropped off dramatically after Florida voters recently approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate dog racing. The last races in Dubuque will be held on May 15th, leaving only three other dog tracks in the nation — two in West Virginia and one in Arkansas, and the Arkansas track is also closing after this season.
SIOUX CITY -- Seven people have been shot within Sioux City limits in just over a month amid what police are calling a "rash" of gun-related incidents. Many of those incidents are tied to ongoing rivalries, involving gangs or drugs. Officers responded to 22 shots fired calls between March 1...
SIOUX CITY -- If there's a way to characterize what Tuesday evening's severe weather brought to parts of the greater tri-state area, it would be hail and isolated wind gusts. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, winds sweeping through Sioux City's airport reached a peak speed of about 63 miles per hour around 9:31 p.m. The max range for the area was about 60-70 miles per hour while farther east, toward Fort Dodge, actually did see a tornado.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Jeff Mergen has been announcing Greyhound races for 27 years. He started his career in Dubuque back in the late 1980s, and with this final season, he'll be ending it at the same spot. The Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque is Iowa's first Greyhound race track....
SIOUX CITY -- Knoepfler Chevrolet got into business on May 1st, 1922 and to mark turning 100 years old next month, the business at 100 Jackson St. is holding a free food truck lunch and ribbon-cutting event for the public on Friday, May 13. According to a press release from...
