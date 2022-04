Rafael Nadal will not be able to prepare in the best way for Roland Garros. The Spanish champion, who returned to the track in Melbourne after a problem with his left foot, has had a fantastic start to the season. He won his first three tournaments of 2022 and overtook Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Slam title race with his 21st win at the Australian Open.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO