Police ID Motorcyclist killed after crash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Special Traffic Investigations (STI) Unit identified the motorcyclist killed in a midnight wreck on Saturday.
The motorcyclist has now been identified as 32-year-old Luis Baltazar Torres, a resident of Fort Bliss.
Officials say the wreck happened shortly before midnight on Saturday in the Northbound lanes of US-54.
According to EPPD officials the motorcyclist was traveling northbound a high rate of speed, and came up upon two vehicles, attempting to drive between them.
The Torres lost control of his motorcycle, striking the rear end of a 2008 Honda Civic driven by 18 –year old Evan Israel Neria.
Investigators say Torres was thrown from his bike, landing on the landscaping rocks that separate US-54 and the Transmountain exit. He was not wearing a helmet.
Police add that this is the 22nd traffic fatality compared to 19 last year.
