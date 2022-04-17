Police ID Motorcyclist killed after crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Special Traffic Investigations (STI) Unit identified the motorcyclist killed in a midnight wreck on Saturday.

The motorcyclist has now been identified as 32-year-old Luis Baltazar Torres, a resident of Fort Bliss.

Officials say the wreck happened shortly before midnight on Saturday in the Northbound lanes of US-54.

According to EPPD officials the motorcyclist was traveling northbound a high rate of speed, and came up upon two vehicles, attempting to drive between them.

The Torres lost control of his motorcycle, striking the rear end of a 2008 Honda Civic driven by 18 –year old Evan Israel Neria.

Investigators say Torres was thrown from his bike, landing on the landscaping rocks that separate US-54 and the Transmountain exit. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police add that this is the 22nd traffic fatality compared to 19 last year.

RELATED STORY: Motorcyclist flies off overpass in Central El Paso

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.