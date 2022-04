One team made the most of its opportunities with the bases loaded Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The other didn’t. The Tampa Bay Rays drew two bases-loaded walks and scored runs on an error and a single during a four-run first inning. The Chicago White Sox loaded the bases in the fourth and fifth but came away with only one run in each inning on the way to falling 9-3 in the series finale in ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO