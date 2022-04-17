Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

In case you’ve somehow missed it, recently it seems that every celebrity is getting in on the copper hair trend. In an unprecedented sweep, many of our favorite It girls—a lot of whom don’t often change up their look—have opted for the standout shade. Earlier, in 2021 we knew something was brewing when Gigi Hadid did a stint as a redhead for the Met Gala, Bella Hadid tried out the color via wigs, and Dua Lipa appeared in a Versace campaign with long auburn locks. Since then, the trending shade has only picked up speed, with the likes of Doja Cat starting off 2022 with fresh red hair and many following rapidly in succession. Most recently, even Sydney Sweeney switched her signature blonde for spicier tones.

HAIR CARE ・ 27 DAYS AGO