ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

TMZ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHidden behind this cheeky celebrity scramble lies a Coachella performer rookie, but save your tears, because this genius musician will be...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 2

Related
NYLON

Every Celebrity Who Dyed Their Hair Red In 2022

In case you’ve somehow missed it, recently it seems that every celebrity is getting in on the copper hair trend. In an unprecedented sweep, many of our favorite It girls—a lot of whom don’t often change up their look—have opted for the standout shade. Earlier, in 2021 we knew something was brewing when Gigi Hadid did a stint as a redhead for the Met Gala, Bella Hadid tried out the color via wigs, and Dua Lipa appeared in a Versace campaign with long auburn locks. Since then, the trending shade has only picked up speed, with the likes of Doja Cat starting off 2022 with fresh red hair and many following rapidly in succession. Most recently, even Sydney Sweeney switched her signature blonde for spicier tones.
HAIR CARE
Vogue Magazine

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Nailed Coachella Couple Style

Half the fun of attending Coachella is getting dressed up for the shows (okay, maybe more than half!). This is amplified further when you’re attending as a couple—because not only do you have to strategize statement looks, but you have to make sure they’re cohesive without being too matchy-matchy. It’s a fun challenge! Following weekend one of Coachella, there’s one stylish duo who clearly pulled it off. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert emerged as one of the event’s best-dressed pairs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Guess Who
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Pam Anderson Looks Stunning In High-Slit White Gown On The Arm Of Son Brandon In NYC

The ‘Baywatch’ icon dished about her new role in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway, saying she ‘needed’ the part. Pamela Anderson is “back” with her new role in Chicago and she couldn’t be any more stunning while promoting it! The Baywatch icon, 54, was a vision in white as she graced the Good Morning America set on Wednesday (March 23) to discuss taking on the role of Roxie Hart. Pamela arrived in a gorgeous, cold-shoulder gown with her 25-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee –whom she shares with rocker Tommy Lee — and told the hosts, “I’ve been gone for awhile, but I’m back.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Justin Bieber Is One of the World’s Wealthiest Musicians—Here’s How Much He’s Worth

Click here to read the full article. Whether or not you’re a Belieber, there’s no denying that Justin Bieber‘s net worth is seriously impressive. The “Peaches” singer has amassed a staggering amount of wealth since he first broke out into the music industry in 2007, and over a decade later, Justin Bieber’s net worth officially makes him one of the wealthiest musicians in the world today. For many, Bieber has been a household name ever since the late aughts. Like many musicians born during the age of the internet, the singer got his start uploading covers to YouTube, where he quickly...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

NYC DJ Kay Slay Dead From Covid at 55

DJ Kay Slay has died after a 4-month battle with COVID ... this according to his family and peers. The NY-based legendary hip-hop ambassador passed away Sunday, first confirmed by Wack 100, and then others, as tributes started to pour in from across the industry. His family writes, "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Radar Online.com

Justin Bieber Dragged To Court Over Hailey Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is being hit up for financial damages by a paparazzi furious the pop star posted his work without paying him a dime. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Josiah Kamau is suing Bieber in federal court in the Central District of California. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy Spotted Out With Rumored GF Yung Miami At Pre-GRAMMY Party: Photos

Diddy was seen leaving Offsunset night club with Yung Miami in Los Angeles, CA while dressed to impress on Friday night. Diddy, 52, started off GRAMMY Award weekend right when he attended a fun bash on Apr. 1! The rapper was photographed walking outside the Offsunset night club in West Hollywood with his rumored new girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, as they left Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker‘s event, which was held in honor of music’s biggest night of the year on Sunday. The good-looking pair was dressed in stylish outfits as they walked by cameras and appeared relaxed around each other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Takes Off Her Makeup And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Video—Is She Real?!

Jennifer Lopez is clearly the best advert for her JLo Beauty products, as she just shared a video of herself using her highly-raved-about JLo Glow Serum – and the results definitely spoke for themselves! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted the video of herself applying her “old faithful” serum to her face, neck, décolletage, and even ears to her Instagram account on March 7th, and fans couldn’t get over how remarkable she looked without a single drop of makeup.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones

Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!. Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Freaks Over Being Single In Her 30s In New TikTok: ‘I’m Okay With It Though’

Selena Gomez isn’t hiding how she feels about being single three months before her 30th birthday. The singer/actress shared a hilarious TikTok video on April 13 where she lashed out about turning 30 later this summer and mouthed an iconic quote from the 2014 film The Other Woman. Leslie Mann says the line, which played over Selena’s video as she acted out the dramatics.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy