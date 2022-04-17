Being A Car-Free Parent Isn’t Just Possible, It’s Great

Ah, spring cleaning. If you’ve been feeling the urge to clean – like, really clean – your home as the temperatures warm and the flowers bloom, you’re not alone. “Spring is considered the season of renewal, both in nature and in consumer or popular culture,” says Marni Amsellem, PhD, a clinical psychologist at Smart Health Psychology, of the desire to press reset. “After a long winter we are eager to shed layers and activate. It feels good to do this in our homes as well.” The fact is, we’re naturally in harmony with the seasonal shifts happening around us. “People’s energy can really be a lot lower during the winter time,” explains Dr Dawn Potter, PsyD, a clinical psychologist in Cleveland, Ohio, during an episode of Cleveland Clinic’s Health Essentials podcast. “And we can see a corresponding surge of increased energy in the springtime: Days are brighter, days are warmer, people are getting outside more and they feel more energised by that exposure to sunlight.” But the compulsion to improve the aesthetic and functionality of our homes goes beyond seasonality. It can also be an evergreen coping mechanism for daily stress and anxiety. “Cleaning and organising can help us feel mastery over our immediate worlds,” says Amsellem. And who doesn’t want more of that year round?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO