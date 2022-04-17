After School TGA Golf Session 2 - Island lake

Notah Begay is putting down the microphone and picking up the golf clubs. The long-time Golf Channel on-course reporter and analyst has entered the Advocates Professional Golf Association’s event at the Champions Course at TPC Scottsdale. The two-day, 36-hole stroke play tournament will be Monday and Tuesday. Begay is in the field as a special guest participant.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO