Two-time Defensive Player of the Year and four-time First Team All-Defense, former Milwaukee Bucks star Sidney Moncrief is No. 44 on Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years. Moncrief led the Bucks to the third-best record of any team during the 1980s. Like Dominique Wilkins, Moncrief never won a championship, but Nick doesn't slight him for it because of the dominance of other teams like the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO