Los Angeles, CA

LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue...

ktvz.com

KTVZ

Devils land a blow to Vegas’ playoff hopes with 3-2 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 games. Andreas Johnsson and Jesper Boqvist also scored, while Andrew Hammond made 42 saves. Keegan Kolesar and Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas and Robin Lehner stopped 25 shots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTVZ

Kraken beat Senators 4-2 for second straight victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored in his second straight game to become the third NHL rookie this season to record a point in his first three contests and the Seattle Kraken beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2. Daniel Sprong, Victor Rask, and Jordan McCann also scored for Seattle. McCann’s empty-netter with 1:11 left sealed Seattle’s second straight victory. Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for Ottawa. The goals came two minutes apart early in the second period. Seattle’s Chris Driedger made 12 saves. Anton Forsberg had 25 saves for the Senators.
SEATTLE, WA
KTVZ

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has 106 points, two ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before getting within 4-3 in the final minutes of the second period. Arizona has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins clinch playoff berth with win over Penguins

The Boston Bruins have officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday, the Bruins are postseason bound for the sixth straight season under coach Bruce Cassidy and 13th time in the last 15 seasons overall. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored for the B's while Jeremy Swayman turned aside 23 of 24 shots he faced from Sidney Crosby and the mighty Pens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Western Conference wild-card drama continues

With 11 days left in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, one of the hottest remaining playoff races is the scramble for the two Western Conference wild cards. Heading into Monday night's games, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators hold a four-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights (and the Stars have a game in hand on both of the other clubs). Looking at the regulation wins column (the first tiebreaker), the Predators lead the trio, with 35, followed by the Knights (33) and Stars (29). Note that the Knights could also overtake the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 3 seed in the Pacific, as they are currently three points behind in that race.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
KTVZ

Healthy Lopez gives Bucks major size advantage against Bulls

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The silver lining to the back injury that sidelined Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez for most of the season is that it made him fresher for the playoffs. The 7-footer is healthy now and eager to help the Bucks defend their title. He’s already shown he can cause problems on both ends of the floor for the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks’ first-round opponent. Lopez scored 18 points and played a season-high 32 minutes in Sunday’s 93-86 Game 1 victory. He also was a big part of a defense that held Chicago to the lowest point total of any Bucks opponent all season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
NHL

Kings edge Blue Jackets, strengthen hold on third in Pacific

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings extended their lead for third place in the Pacific Division with a 2-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. The Kings (40-27-10) are three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, who have a game in hand. Phillip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Pacific Division Power Rankings After Week 27

The Flames become the first Pacific team to clinch, the Canucks lose their captain, and the LA Kings are back in control of their fate. 8. Seattle Kraken (24-44-6) It’s looking like it’s going to be hard to out-tank the Arizona Coyotes, who’ve been outscored 38-7 over the course of their last six games, all regulation losses. Arizona is five points back of Seattle and looks like they may not get five more points the rest of the season.
NHL
10TV

Terry, Zegras leads Ducks past Blue Jackets 6-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Eliminated from Playoffs with 4-2 Loss to Maple Leafs

Islanders to miss playoffs for first time since 2017-18 season. The New York Islanders were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday night, falling 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. The mathematical elimination was largely a formality, putting an end to the Islanders longshot playoff hopes. The...
ELMONT, NY
NBC Sports

Bordeleau's hockey IQ stands out in NHL debut with Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Thomas Bordeleau’s...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish California swing vs. Sharks

BLUE JACKETS (35-35-6) at SHARKS (29-34-12) The Blue Jackets were dealt a double dose of adversity on Sunday night as the team lost a 6-4 final at Anaheim. First, leading goal and point scorer Patrik Laine was unable to play because of injury, then the team lost top defenseman scorer Zach Werenski to injury on his second shift of the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Takeaways from LA Kings’ 2-1 win vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Day by day, we approach the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and day by day, the points become more important for the LA Kings. Going into Saturday’s game, the Kings were set to play only non-playoff teams for the remainder of the season, and that’s where you need to take advantage of your strength in the schedule. That’s exactly what they did last night.
COLUMBUS, OH

