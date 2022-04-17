Eating Disorders Warning Signs- What To Look For

Here are some early warning indicators of osteoporosis to look out for:. Brittle nails: The protein structure in the nails is held together through disulfide linkages. Bones are made up of collagen protein and calcium. If you've been complaining about brittle nails that chip or break easily, your nails' disulfide bonds may be weak and need to be reinforced. This could be true of your bones' disulfide bonds. Weak nails or vertical ridges on your nails may indicate that you need to increase your calcium intake.

