El Paso, TX

EPPD: ‘John Doe’ pedestrian struck, killed on Loop375

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to investigate a Saturday night crash, involving a pedestrian on Loop375.

According to EPPD officials, the collision happened just after 9 p.m., on Loop375 Westbound, near the Executive Boulevard exit.

Police say a 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by 53 –year old Paul Barraza, was headed westbound on Loop375. Three unidentified men then ran across the road, and Barraza was unable to avoid one of them in his path.

The unidentified pedestrian was struck by the Silverado, causing life-threatening injuries.

Barraza remained at the scene, and told arriving EPPD officers what happened. The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police add that the two males that were with the man who was struck, ran away from the scene.

This fatality is the 21st traffic fatality compared to 19 last year.

Texas Crime & Safety
