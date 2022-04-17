ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Down the Celtics-Nets Series

By CLNS Media
clnsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics are gearing up for Game 1 of their first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets this coming Sunday, April 17, hoping to start the 2022 NBA Playoffs out with a win. With one of the league’s best offenses, they hope to offset the concentrated firepower of...

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
NBC Sports

Steve Nash dismisses Celtics fans' potential impact on Kyrie, Nets

BOSTON -- The majority of the 19,580 fans expected at TD Garden on Sunday will be focused on throwing Kyrie Irving off his game. Steve Nash apparently doesn't believe they'll have much success. When asked how he'll try to prevent the hostile Garden crowd from dictating Game 1 of the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA names Celtics' Marcus Smart 2022 Defensive Player of the Year

Per the NBA, for the first time since Boston Celtics alumnus Gary Payton, Sr. won the award in 1996, a guard has been named the league’s 2022 Defensive Player of the Year. That player is of course veteran Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (257 votes), who won the 2021-22 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award ahead of perennial big man candidate Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz (136 total votes) and small forward Mikal Bridges (202 votes) of the Phoenix Suns, the awards other two finalists announced on Sunday.
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Nets takeaways: Jayson Tatum's Game 1 buzzer-beater, final stand show Boston's best attributes

The Boston Celtics' 15-point lead had disappeared, Kyrie Irving had caught fire and there were only 11 seconds to salvage their series opener on Sunday. Derrick White pushed the ball in transition and gave it up to Jaylen Brown, who drove baseline, and, when two Brooklyn Nets cut him off, spun to his left and kicked it out to Marcus Smart. Instead of trying to be the hero, Smart pump-faked, dribbled past the two Nets flying at him and dished it to a cutting Jayson Tatum.
