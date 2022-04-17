ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Collects three hits in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Lowe went 3-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Angels. Texas managed only...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ramon Urias as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Urias will sit out Sunday's game while Kelvin Gutierrez starts at third base and bats eighth. Our models project another 370 plate appearances for Urias this season, with 10 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Angels
numberfire.com

Orioles' Anthony Bemboom sitting Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not include Anthony Bemboom in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Bemboom will sit out Sunday's game while Robinson Chirinos takes over behind home plate and bats sixth. Our models project Bemboom for 116 more plate appearances this season, with 3...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Randy Arozarena ejected for tossing bat after strikeout

Bat flips are typically reserved for home runs, but Randy Arozarena on Saturday did one for an entirely different reason. With a runner on second base and the Rays trailing the White Sox 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning in Chicago, Arozarena struck out looking on a 3-2 pitch that appeared to be below the strike zone.
MLB
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early returns not good for Rangers losing 1st three series

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — That record offseason spending spree by the Texas Rangers was a long-term investment. Still, they certainly expected some better early returns. After losing 102 games last season, then committing more than a half-billion dollars in free agency, the Rangers have dropped their opening three series for the first time since 2003. After consecutive five-run losses at home to the Los Angeles Angels, Texas went into its off day Monday with a 2-7 record that was the worst in the American League.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

'I Didn't Think We Were Good At All': Rangers Fall To 2-6 in Loss to Angels

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fell to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday by a score of 7-2, dropping their record to 2-6 to begin the season. The Rangers failed to get much of anything going on either side of the ball. The lineup recorded six hits on the night, with just one going for extra bases—an RBI double by Marcus Semien in the third inning. The second run of the game came from the very next batter with a Corey Seager sacrifice fly after Semien stole third base.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Fast start at Triple-A

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI for Triple-A Rochester on Sunday. The 21-year-old was something of a surprise demotion this spring as the Nationals decided he needed more development time in the minors, but Garcia is doing everything he can to prove the club made a mistake. He has five multi-hit performances in his last six games for Rochester, and through 12 contests on the season he's slashing a stellar .377/.411/.623 with three doubles, two triple and two homers. Neither Cesar Hernandez (.250/.280/.250 through 50 plate appearances) nor Alcides Escobar (.156/.229/.188 through 35 PAs) have done much at the plate in the majors, so if Garcia keeps raking, he could get another chance in the majors soon enough.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Racking up free passes

Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Red Sox. Polanco has produced only one hit over his last four games, but he's accrued four walks over that stretch to get on base at a .313 clip. The switch-hitting infielder's walk rate currently sits at a career-high 16.7 percent, but a career-worst 30.6 percent strikeout rate has played a large part in his average sitting at a paltry .200 through nine games. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's Patriots' Day game in Boston, batting leadoff while manning second base, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Racks up three hits

Mateo went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Yankees. All three of Mateo's hits were singles, including one in the eighth inning that plated Kelvin Gutierrez. Mateo hasn't been afraid to show off his speed in 2022, recording three stolen bases in his first nine games. He's played primarily at shortstop, posting a .267/.353/.300 slash line with three RBI and three runs scored through 35 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Reaches base four times again

Soto went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's loss against the Pirates. Washington lost the game, but Soto reached base four times for the second game in a row. The star outfielder has reached base at least once in six straight contests, a span in which he's posted a .381/.552/.714 slash line with two homers, seven runs scored and an elite 8:3 BB:K.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: No-decision in scoreless outing

Smyly didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Rockies after allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four across 4.2 scoreless innings. Smyly joined the Cubs in mid-March and found his way into the rotation due to several injuries, but he's done enough through his first two starts to believe he could earn a regular spot for the remainder of the season. He's yet to allow a run through 9.2 innings, allowing seven hits and posting a strong 5:1 K:BB. His next start is scheduled for Friday at home against the Pirates.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: On bench Monday

Chirinos isn't starting Monday's game against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Chirinos went 0-for-3 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Yankees, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Anthony Bemboom will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Tommy Romero: Sent down Sunday

Romero was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Romero made his major-league debut as a starter Tuesday against the Athletics and allowed three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out one in 1.2 innings. He pitched the final two innings of Sunday's win over the White Sox and allowed a run on a hit and no walks while striking out three. While the 24-year-old was more effective Sunday, he'll head to the minors after the Rays traded for Javy Guerra on Saturday. Although he was sent down Sunday, he remains one of the team's top prospects and should be in the mix to rejoin the Rays at some point.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy