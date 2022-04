Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is back in the starting lineup for Monday' series opener against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Reynolds is returning to the lineup after he was held out Sunday for the first time this season. He is starting in center field on Monday and batting second. Jake Marisnick is batting seventh and rotating over to left field in place of an idle Ben Gamel.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO