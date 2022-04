Los Angeles Angels skipper Joe Maddon is no stranger to controversial managerial decisions, and we were all reminded of that on Friday night. With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning, Maddon made his way to the mound. He had come to the conclusion that the best course of action was to intentionally walk Corey Seager, much to the dismay of pitcher Austin Warren.

