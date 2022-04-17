Kelso, Florence

Alice Moore Jenkins Moore Alice Jenkins Moore was born 9-19-1934 in the town of Victor, Idaho. She was one of 13 children born to Clyde and Blenda Jenkins. She and her husband had five children, Carol (Mike) Hoopes-Bullock, Christy Moore, Richard (Theresa) Moore, Rosanna (Robert) Lockett and Pam (Nick) Wilson. She has 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and dearly loves them all. She grew up in the town of Basalt Idaho and raised her family primarily in the Blackfoot and Pocatello Idaho areas. Most of Alice's working career was spent cooking in hospital kitchens and she had a degree as a dietitian. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Alice had many talents including a wonderful sense of humor and tremendous love of people and life. She was tenacious and very hardworking. She was extremely devoted to her in-laws, her mother, her special needs siblings and nieces. She and her husband fostered many children and she was never known to turn away a person in need. All those who knew her loved her. She was proceeded in death by her husband, all of her siblings and her parents. Graveside Services will be April 23, 2022 at 1pm at Mountainview Cemetery in section 51 West. In honor of Alice please wear brightly colored clothing and a hat. _____

