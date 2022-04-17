ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Lewis, Charles Willard

Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Lewis Willard Lewis A visitation will be held on...

Idaho State Journal

Moore, Alice Jenkins

Alice Moore Jenkins Moore Alice Jenkins Moore was born 9-19-1934 in the town of Victor, Idaho. She was one of 13 children born to Clyde and Blenda Jenkins. She and her husband had five children, Carol (Mike) Hoopes-Bullock, Christy Moore, Richard (Theresa) Moore, Rosanna (Robert) Lockett and Pam (Nick) Wilson. She has 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and dearly loves them all. She grew up in the town of Basalt Idaho and raised her family primarily in the Blackfoot and Pocatello Idaho areas. Most of Alice's working career was spent cooking in hospital kitchens and she had a degree as a dietitian. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Alice had many talents including a wonderful sense of humor and tremendous love of people and life. She was tenacious and very hardworking. She was extremely devoted to her in-laws, her mother, her special needs siblings and nieces. She and her husband fostered many children and she was never known to turn away a person in need. All those who knew her loved her. She was proceeded in death by her husband, all of her siblings and her parents. Graveside Services will be April 23, 2022 at 1pm at Mountainview Cemetery in section 51 West. In honor of Alice please wear brightly colored clothing and a hat. _____
VICTOR, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mahoney, Louise

Louise Mahoney Mahoney Frances Louise Mahoney, 84, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away April 14, 2022, at Elegant Assisted Living. She was under the care of Symbi Hospice and her loving family. Louise was born August 29, 1937, in Burley, Idaho, to Ervine Lewis Dewey and Lois Dudley Dewey. She grew up and attended schools in Declo, Idaho, and graduated from Declo High School. She also attended Idaho State University where she earned an Associate Degree. On November 10, 1956, she married Robert Steven Mahoney. Louise and Robert made their home in Idaho Falls where they raised their three sons. Together, they owned and operated a successful business. Louise also worked as a Society Editor at the Post Register in Idaho Falls. Robert passed away on October 28, 1989. Later, she moved to Pocatello and worked in Hospitality. She was a member of the Episcopal Church, a 50-year member of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and was appointed a member of the Idaho Travel Council. She enjoyed traveling, her cats and dogs, and eating ice cream right out of the container with her daughters-in-law. Louise is survived by her sons, Robert (Barbara) Mahoney II of Chubbuck, ID and Dewey (Shelly) Mahoney of Kennewick, WA; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and loved each and every one. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervine and Lois Dewey; husband, Robert Mahoney; and son, Curtis Mike Mahoney. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Kelso, Florence

Florence Kelso Kelso Flossie passed away, April 13, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2p.m. Wed, April 20, 2022 at American Falls Christian Fellowship in American Falls. Condolence may be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID

