Mahoney, Louise

Thomas Jack Blackham, 93, passed away April 14, 2022. Jack was born August 21, 1928 to Thomas Ordell and Myrtle Lovina Bench Blackham in Moroni, Utah. Jack and his older brother, Don, were inseparable. Whether at home, school or the pool hall/store that his parents owned, they were always together. He grew up in Southern Utah and Nevada, graduating from the University of Nevada with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He took a position with Utah Power and Light working in Utah and Idaho. This became his life-long career, retiring in 1987 after 37 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and music. He was a master at playing the mandolin. Jack served in the Korean Conflict, and then served an LDS mission to Western Canada. Upon his return, he married Catherine Wiegel in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with six children. Cathy passed away in 1986. Soon after, he married Myrna Lucy Jenson Legg in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they have served 6 LDS missions and served as Temple Ordinance workers when at home. Jack is a valiant servant of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He has served in many church callings, always looking for ways to help others. His life was one of service. His love for the Savior is an example to us all. Jack is survived by his wife, Lucy, and children: Scott (Mary), Gary (Karen), Ann Barnes (Kevin), Carol Thorpe (Thad), Alan (Kimberly), and Becky Jenson (Gary). Stepsons: Mike Legg (Susan), Tim Legg (Karla), Jeff Legg (Sandra). 34 Grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, and many Greats! He is preceded in death by his wife Cathy, parents, brother Don, daughter-in-law Mary Alice Perry Blackham, grandson Thomas Jack Thorpe, and great-grandson Gage Brandon Close, and step-son Scott Randall Legg. Jack was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18, at the Ammon 34th Ward Chapel, 4030 John Adams Parkway, Ammon, Idaho, 83406, with Bishop Christian Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Thomas 8/21/1928 - 4/14/2022Jack Blackham.

