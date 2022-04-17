ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moroni, UT

Blackham, Thomas

Post Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Jack Blackham, 93, passed away April 14, 2022. Jack was born August 21, 1928 to Thomas Ordell and Myrtle Lovina Bench Blackham in Moroni, Utah. Jack and his older brother, Don, were inseparable. Whether at home, school or the pool hall/store that his parents owned, they were always together. He...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Mahoney, Louise

Frances Louise Mahoney, 84, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away April 14, 2022, at Elegant Assisted Living. She was under the care of Symbi Hospice and her loving family. Louise was born August 29, 1937, in Burley, Idaho, to Ervine Lewis Dewey and Lois Dudley Dewey. She grew up and attended schools in Declo, Idaho, and graduated from Declo High School. She also attended Idaho State University where she earned an Associate Degree. On November 10, 1956, she married Robert Steven Mahoney. Louise and Robert made their home in Idaho Falls where they raised their three sons. Together, they owned and operated a successful business. Louise also worked as a Society Editor at the Post Register in Idaho Falls. Robert passed away on October 28, 1989. Later, she moved to Pocatello and worked in Hospitality. She was a member of the Episcopal Church, a 50-year member of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and was appointed a member of the Idaho Travel Council. She enjoyed traveling, her cats and dogs, and eating ice cream right out of the container with her daughters-in-law. Louise is survived by her sons, Robert (Barbara) Mahoney II of Chubbuck, ID and Dewey (Shelly) Mahoney of Kennewick, WA; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and loved each and every one. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervine and Lois Dewey; husband, Robert Mahoney; and son, Curtis Mike Mahoney. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Louise 8/29/1937 - 4/14/2022Mahoney.
CHUBBUCK, ID
The Independent

For churches hit by disaster, Easter brings promise of hope

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For the pastors, Easter's promise of hope couldn't be more timely as their resilient congregations come to terms with what happened and prepare for what's next.KENTUCKYMembers of Mayfield First United Methodist Church will not be celebrating Easter in their 100-year-old sanctuary. They can’t. A...
RELIGION

