Blackham, Thomas

Frances Louise Mahoney, 84, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away April 14, 2022, at Elegant Assisted Living. She was under the care of Symbi Hospice and her loving family. Louise was born August 29, 1937, in Burley, Idaho, to Ervine Lewis Dewey and Lois Dudley Dewey. She grew up and attended schools in Declo, Idaho, and graduated from Declo High School. She also attended Idaho State University where she earned an Associate Degree. On November 10, 1956, she married Robert Steven Mahoney. Louise and Robert made their home in Idaho Falls where they raised their three sons. Together, they owned and operated a successful business. Louise also worked as a Society Editor at the Post Register in Idaho Falls. Robert passed away on October 28, 1989. Later, she moved to Pocatello and worked in Hospitality. She was a member of the Episcopal Church, a 50-year member of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and was appointed a member of the Idaho Travel Council. She enjoyed traveling, her cats and dogs, and eating ice cream right out of the container with her daughters-in-law. Louise is survived by her sons, Robert (Barbara) Mahoney II of Chubbuck, ID and Dewey (Shelly) Mahoney of Kennewick, WA; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and loved each and every one. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervine and Lois Dewey; husband, Robert Mahoney; and son, Curtis Mike Mahoney. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Louise 8/29/1937 - 4/14/2022Mahoney.

