Danner, Raymond

George Everett Gruen, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 13, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Everett was born March 28, 1939, in Abilene, Kansas, to Timothy George Gruen and Lola Mae (Cormack) Gruen. He grew up on the family dairy farm. He attended schools in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School with high marks, providing him with an academic scholarship where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Nuclear Engineering from Kansas State University. After college, in 1961, Everett came to Idaho Falls to work with Phillips Petroleum at the Idaho National Laboratory for 34 years. Here, he met his sweetheart, Jeanette Braithwaite, at the First Baptist Church where they were married after he courted her for two years. They were married June 27, 1964, for 58 years. He and Jeanette raised their two daughters, Teresa (Walter) Josephson of Richland, Washington, and Amy (Gill) Hellmund of Marina Del Rey, California. He enjoyed spending time with his family in the beautiful Idaho outdoors. Much of his free time was spent bicycling, swimming, and hiking with friends and family. Moving into retirement, he had a passion for going on extended RV trips with his wife in the Northwest, Southwest, Midwest, and even the Baja Peninsula of Mexico. Everett enjoyed playing music, square dancing, and RV traveling to bluegrass festivals and quilt shows. He and Jeanette were staff to the Sun Valley Jazz Festival for many years. He enjoyed volunteering his time with friends at AARP tax-aide. He and Jeanette were members of the First Baptist Church and Watersprings Church of Idaho Falls. The family would like to thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care given to Everett, with a special thanks to Alexis, Deb, and Mary. Everett was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ronald Eugene Gruen and Donald C. Gruen. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Gruen; brother, Timothy Lee Gruen; sister, Donna Kooken; and his children, Teresa and Amy. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Pastor Gordon Boyle of Watersprings Church officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at curealz.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfunderalhome.com. George 3/28/1939 - 4/13/2022Everett Gruen.

