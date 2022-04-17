ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Danner, Raymond

Post Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond Leo Danner, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 14, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Raymond was born November 29, 1930, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Henry Cyril Danner and Ella Mae Young Danner. He grew up and attended...

Coeur d'Alene Press

Burruss Jr., Paul Raymond, 51

In loving memory of a husband, son, brother and father, Paul Raymond Burruss, Jr…. Paul Raymond Burruss Jr., age 51 of Coeur d’Alene Idaho passed away on March 9, 2022, surrounded by his family. Paul’s father, Paul Raymond Burruss Sr. is now deceased having passed away in 2000. Paul is survived by his mother, Laura Jeffries.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Post Register

Mahoney, Louise

Frances Louise Mahoney, 84, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away April 14, 2022, at Elegant Assisted Living. She was under the care of Symbi Hospice and her loving family. Louise was born August 29, 1937, in Burley, Idaho, to Ervine Lewis Dewey and Lois Dudley Dewey. She grew up and attended schools in Declo, Idaho, and graduated from Declo High School. She also attended Idaho State University where she earned an Associate Degree. On November 10, 1956, she married Robert Steven Mahoney. Louise and Robert made their home in Idaho Falls where they raised their three sons. Together, they owned and operated a successful business. Louise also worked as a Society Editor at the Post Register in Idaho Falls. Robert passed away on October 28, 1989. Later, she moved to Pocatello and worked in Hospitality. She was a member of the Episcopal Church, a 50-year member of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and was appointed a member of the Idaho Travel Council. She enjoyed traveling, her cats and dogs, and eating ice cream right out of the container with her daughters-in-law. Louise is survived by her sons, Robert (Barbara) Mahoney II of Chubbuck, ID and Dewey (Shelly) Mahoney of Kennewick, WA; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and loved each and every one. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervine and Lois Dewey; husband, Robert Mahoney; and son, Curtis Mike Mahoney. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Louise 8/29/1937 - 4/14/2022Mahoney.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Post Register

Blackham, Thomas

Thomas Jack Blackham, 93, passed away April 14, 2022. Jack was born August 21, 1928 to Thomas Ordell and Myrtle Lovina Bench Blackham in Moroni, Utah. Jack and his older brother, Don, were inseparable. Whether at home, school or the pool hall/store that his parents owned, they were always together. He grew up in Southern Utah and Nevada, graduating from the University of Nevada with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He took a position with Utah Power and Light working in Utah and Idaho. This became his life-long career, retiring in 1987 after 37 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and music. He was a master at playing the mandolin. Jack served in the Korean Conflict, and then served an LDS mission to Western Canada. Upon his return, he married Catherine Wiegel in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with six children. Cathy passed away in 1986. Soon after, he married Myrna Lucy Jenson Legg in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they have served 6 LDS missions and served as Temple Ordinance workers when at home. Jack is a valiant servant of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He has served in many church callings, always looking for ways to help others. His life was one of service. His love for the Savior is an example to us all. Jack is survived by his wife, Lucy, and children: Scott (Mary), Gary (Karen), Ann Barnes (Kevin), Carol Thorpe (Thad), Alan (Kimberly), and Becky Jenson (Gary). Stepsons: Mike Legg (Susan), Tim Legg (Karla), Jeff Legg (Sandra). 34 Grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, and many Greats! He is preceded in death by his wife Cathy, parents, brother Don, daughter-in-law Mary Alice Perry Blackham, grandson Thomas Jack Thorpe, and great-grandson Gage Brandon Close, and step-son Scott Randall Legg. Jack was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18, at the Ammon 34th Ward Chapel, 4030 John Adams Parkway, Ammon, Idaho, 83406, with Bishop Christian Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Thomas 8/21/1928 - 4/14/2022Jack Blackham.
MORONI, UT
Post Register

Gruen, George

George Everett Gruen, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 13, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Everett was born March 28, 1939, in Abilene, Kansas, to Timothy George Gruen and Lola Mae (Cormack) Gruen. He grew up on the family dairy farm. He attended schools in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School with high marks, providing him with an academic scholarship where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Nuclear Engineering from Kansas State University. After college, in 1961, Everett came to Idaho Falls to work with Phillips Petroleum at the Idaho National Laboratory for 34 years. Here, he met his sweetheart, Jeanette Braithwaite, at the First Baptist Church where they were married after he courted her for two years. They were married June 27, 1964, for 58 years. He and Jeanette raised their two daughters, Teresa (Walter) Josephson of Richland, Washington, and Amy (Gill) Hellmund of Marina Del Rey, California. He enjoyed spending time with his family in the beautiful Idaho outdoors. Much of his free time was spent bicycling, swimming, and hiking with friends and family. Moving into retirement, he had a passion for going on extended RV trips with his wife in the Northwest, Southwest, Midwest, and even the Baja Peninsula of Mexico. Everett enjoyed playing music, square dancing, and RV traveling to bluegrass festivals and quilt shows. He and Jeanette were staff to the Sun Valley Jazz Festival for many years. He enjoyed volunteering his time with friends at AARP tax-aide. He and Jeanette were members of the First Baptist Church and Watersprings Church of Idaho Falls. The family would like to thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care given to Everett, with a special thanks to Alexis, Deb, and Mary. Everett was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ronald Eugene Gruen and Donald C. Gruen. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Gruen; brother, Timothy Lee Gruen; sister, Donna Kooken; and his children, Teresa and Amy. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Pastor Gordon Boyle of Watersprings Church officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at curealz.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfunderalhome.com. George 3/28/1939 - 4/13/2022Everett Gruen.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Idaho Obituaries
Idaho State
Twin Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
KOOL 96.5

New Activities Director for Canyon Ridge High School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new activities director has been chosen for Canyon Ridge High School this upcoming school year. The Twin Falls School District announced last week the selection of Ted Reynolds to serve as the activities director for 2022-23. Reynolds will be responsible for managing the activities program, which includes all sports, drama, and debate teams. According to the district, Reynolds worked as the previous activities director for Twin Falls High School from 2017 to 2020 before he went to be activities director and assistant principal for the Vallivue School District in the Treasure Valley. Reynolds has degrees from Montana State University and the University of Idaho. He started in education for a school in New Mexico back in 1988. He worked as a teacher, principal and coach in Bonners Ferry for 13 years. Before working in the Magic Valley he was the athletic director and assistant principal for the Middleton School District. The current activities director, Sean Impomeni, is moving on to work as the head football coach at Ridgevue High School.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Jerome and Wood River split softball doubleheader, local roundup

CSI uses three-run fifth inning to top Southern Nevada, moves into second place in Scenic West. For the fourth straight week, the College of Southern Idaho baseball team wins a series. Hansen’s Gomes becomes first Husky cheerleader to be on scholarship. Updated: 16 hours ago. Hansen’s Natalie Gomes signed...
JEROME, ID
Post Register

Bikers happy to be stuck in local Yellowstone traffic

It was Friday (April 8) afternoon in Yellowstone National Park, and all traffic on the road along the Madison River came to a screeching crawl, like blasting down Interstate 15 into Salt Lake City and hitting rush hour traffic. The traffic on this day was mostly bicyclists riding the road...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
Jesus Christ
Post Register

Lori Vallow back in eastern Idaho jail

REXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) — After being released from the care of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Lori Vallow Daybell is back in an eastern Idaho jail. Vallow was released from IDHW after she was found mentally fit to proceed to arraignment. Vallow was incarcerated at the Madison County Jail early Thursday Morning, East Idaho News reports.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Busy first week for Idaho Falls airport after Jackson Hole runway closes

Idaho Falls Regional Airport is preparing for an influx of passengers as another airport in the region temporarily closed its runway. Jackson Hole Airport closed Monday and is expected to remain closed until June 28 while work crews reconstruct the runway. Because of the Jackson Hole Airport’s proximity to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, other airports in the region, including Idaho Falls Regional Airport, expect an increase in passengers.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

