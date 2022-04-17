ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Northman review – Robert Eggers’s ambitious, preposterous Viking epic

By Mark Kermode
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii2PF_0fBfmHJz00
Alexander Skarsgård as ‘iron-hearted berserker’ Amleth with Anya Taylor-Joy (Olga) in The Northman. © 2022 Focus Features

Understatement is not on the menu as Alexander Skarsgård scorches through a mission of bloody vengeance in this oddly plodding Scandi saga

The American director Robert Eggers established himself as a singular cinematic voice with the chilling 17th-century “New England Folktale” The Witch, and followed it up with The Lighthouse, an immersive dream of mermaids and murder. Both movies had an atmosphere you could taste, and made virtues of their relatively low budgets, conjuring expansive worlds from meagre resources.

Enter The Northman, a Viking epic, its budget reportedly in excess of $70m, that comes on like a head-smashing mashup of Beowulf, Hamlet (Eggers and Shakespeare share a Scandinavian legend source) and Nicolas Winding Refn’s Valhalla Rising, told in growly tones that are more Dark Knight than Green Knight. Co-written with Icelandic poet Sjón, and described by Eggers as an attempt to make “the definitive Viking movie”, it’s as ambitious as it is preposterous and, at times, ponderous – filled with garbled epithets about vengeance and fate that are whispered, muttered, or blood-curdlingly yelled. This is a story of children “born of savagery”, in which tormented men spurn happiness to dive into icy waters in search of a fight, while mothers-to-be howl like banshees at the gods; a story with chapters that take place “Years Later”, and that lead us to “The Gates of Hell”. Understatement is not on the menu.

We open in the Orkney/Shetland-adjacent fictional kingdom of Hrafnsey in AD895, Here, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke) is murdered by his half-brother Fjölnir (Claes Bang) in front of his young son, Amleth (Oscar Novak), who then witnesses his mother, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman), being carried off screaming. “I will avenge you father; I will save you mother; I will kill you Fjölnir!” becomes the battle cry of Amleth, who grows up to become an iron-hearted berserker, played with muscular vulnerability by Alexander Skarsgård, in the land of Rus. An impressive extended shot (one of many) tracks an intoxicated raid on a Slavic village, delivering axes in heads (characters in The Northman are identified by missing parts of their faces) as poultry flap in the background amid Pythonesque mud.

An encounter with a visionary seeress (an elaborately headdressed Björk) sets Amleth on a roundabout course to Iceland, branding himself a slave in order to infiltrate his uncle’s circle. On arrival, he headbutts a man to a pulp while playing a sport that looks like a cross between quidditch and rollerball, thereby winning the approval of his estranged mother, who is now living with Fjölnir. It’s an arrangement she seems to enjoy, although Amleth knows she’s just acting – and there’s a lot of acting in The Northman: some pouty, some scowly, some beefy, some shouty – all delivered in the film’s occasionally ridiculous Nordic-sounding English language (shades of The Last Duel’s accent salads). Amleth also acquires an Arthurian-style blade that can only be unsheathed under foretold circumstances, and teams up with Olga (The Witch’s breakout star, Anya Taylor-Joy), who tells him: “Your strength breaks men’s bones. I have the cunning to break their minds.”

Eggers has always had an astute eye for that strange crossover between this world and the next, mixing earthy tactility with otherworldly dreams in impressively matter-of-fact fashion. That quality is to the fore in The Northman, which at times reminded me of the living comic-book aesthetic of Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City, not least when the monochrome noir of night-time exteriors is broken by the golden glow of firelit interiors – a key motif.

Yet for all its visual coups (breathtaking scenery, evocatively captured by cinematographer Jarin Blaschke) and multilayered soundtrack (composers Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough place us right there in the landscape), there’s something oddly plodding about Amleth’s bloody mission. While the Norns-of-fate narrative may contrive several reversals of fortune and sympathy, there’s little of the genuinely uncanny weirdness that made Eggers’s first two features such a treat. What madness lies herein is not of the north-northwest variety but more in keeping with the bonkers blockbuster spectacle of Darren Aronofsky’s Noah.

In last week’s Observer, Eggers spoke of the pressure to deliver “the most entertaining Robert Eggers movie I could make”. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the result feels uncharacteristically familiar as it marauds toward a final act pitched somewhere between Conan the Barbarian and Anakin’s last moments from Revenge of the Sith, with just a hint of the manly fireside wrestling of Women in Love. The end result could happily play on a double bill with either Zardoz or Thor. Whether that will prove a strength or a weakness with the all-important multiplex audiences remains to be seen.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Person
Nicolas Winding Refn
Person
Björk
Person
Claes Bang
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Popculture

Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

10 Years Later, Check Out Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart And More At The Twilight Breaking Dawn Premiere

Vampires may be ageless, but the members of the Twilight cast sure have changed over the years. Taylor Lautner - still best known for playing werewolf, Jacob - is engaged to be married, Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana in Spencer made her an Oscar darling, and Robert Pattinson made the fitting transition from a vampire to a bat as the lead of The Batman.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viking#American#Scandinavian#Icelandic
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy