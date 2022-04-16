ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo pokes fun at Chris Evans pregnancy rumors in 'SNL' hosting debut: 'It's called manifesting'

By Pamela Avila, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

She's 100% that you know what , and Lizzo is giving it her 100% as a first-time "SNL" host.

Not only that, but she was also the show's musical guest.

But before blessing fans with her musical prowess and hilarious sketches, Lizzo got real during her opening "Saturday Night Live" monologue. "My name is Lizzo and, yes, I'm shocked I have clothes on, too," she joked, stepping out in a bright blue dress with a matching shimmery fringe jacket.

It wouldn't have been a Lizzo monologue without bringing up Captain America Chris Evans.

"I read a lot of gossip online that I'm dating every white boy in Hollywood," she said. "They think I'm collecting One Direction members like Infinity Stones."

Lizzo even heard a rumor that she's pregnant with Evans' baby. (Remember when the two exchanged flirty Instagram DMs?)

"It could have been the TikTok I did where I said, 'I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby.' " Lizzo laughed, calling herself out for starting the rumor. "It's called manifesting."

(Beware, Lizzo's monologue contains profanity.)

"Tonight, we're going to make history!" Lizzo said during her monologue. "That's right, we're going to break the record for the amount of time (expletive) is said on live TV!"

Before saying the word three times, she admitted: "I hate cussing in front of my mom," before waving at her mother in the audience. "Hey, Momma!"

Lizzo joked her mom didn't appreciate her use of profanity, but "now I'm rich" so she's on board with it.

Lizzo's monologue wouldn't be complete without sprinkling a feel-good dose of self-love.

"I love you, you are beautiful and you can do anything. I'm living proof of that. I used to live in my car and now I'm hosting 'Saturday Night Live,' " she closed.

Later in the night, Lizzo excitedly announced herself as the musical guest before taking the stage to perform the groovy new summer anthem "About Damn Time."

For her second performance, Lizzo's mom proudly introduced her daughter. Stepping out in a hot pink minidress layered under a sparkly corset, the singer performed the empowering single off her upcoming album of the same name, "Special."

Saturday marked the second time Lizzo graced the "SNL" stage, her first appearance being in 2019 when Eddie Murphy returned to host.

Earlier this year, Lizzo announced she would be hosting her own Amazon reality show called "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," in which the singer is on the lookout for dancers to join her on tour.

