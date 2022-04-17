ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missile attack damages infrastructure in Brovary, near Kyiv, mayor says

By Reuters
 1 day ago

April 17 (Reuters) - A missile attack in early hours of Sunday damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, Igor Sapozhko, mayor of Brovary said in an online post.

There were no details on the extent of the destruction and potential casualties.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

Reporting by Reuters; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

