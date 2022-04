For whatever reason, you do not yet qualify to receive Social Security benefits, but you are old enough to begin thinking about your retirement. What can you do about that?. One of those reasons you haven’t paid enough into the system to qualify may be that you stayed home to raise children. That’s a big job for sure, but an unpaid one. Now that the children are grown, you might want to get back into the workplace to earn Social Security benefits.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO